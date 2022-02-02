Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away At 93; Remembering Him Through His Best Films

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Ramesh Deo passed away a little while ago. The actor played major roles in some of the most famous Bollywood films like 'Anand' (1971).

Veteran Actor Ramesh Deo Passes Away At 93; Remembering Him Through His Best Films
Updated: 02 Feb 2022 11:09 pm

Veteran Bollywood actor Ramesh Deo passed away a little while ago at the age of 93 years in Mumbai. The cause of his death has been told to be a heart attack that he suffered on Wednesday evening.

Deo was famous for his wide variety of roles in films. He appeared in a number of popular Hindi films as well as in many Marathi language films. Remembering him here's taking a look at some of his most memorable Bollywood acting roles:

'Anand' (1971)

The film starred veteran Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in the lead. The drama movie is a story of a terminally ill person who aspires to live life to the fullest before the inevitable happens.

'Jeevan Mrityu' (1970)

Directed by Satyen Bose, this romantic drama starred actor Dharmendra and actress Rakhee Gulzar as the lead couple. The film is about a bank manager who is wrongfully imprisoned after being falsely accused of robbery by his co-workers. He establishes a new name after his release in order to wreak vengeance.

'Khilona' (1970)

The 1970 film, directed by Chander Vohra, was a massive hit at the box-office. Late Ramesh Deo played the role of Kishore Singh in the film. The story of a courtesan who agrees to help and heal his mentally disturbed son by posing as his wife at the request of a wealthy man. However, her efforts are met with abuse from the majority of her family members.

'Kora Kagaz' (1974)

A hit family drama that starred actors Vijay Anand and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. In the film, Deo played the role of Archana's uncle, a role played by actress Jaya Bachchan.

'Mere Apne' (1971)

A drama film written and directed by the coveted Bollywood veteran Gulzar. The film starred actors Vinod Khanna, Meena Kumari, and Shatrugan Sinha in lead roles. Late actor Ramesh Deo plays the role of Arun Gupta in the film.

Ramesh Deo's sons Abhinay Deo and Ajinkya Deo, as well as his actor-wife Seema Deo, are all popular in their own fields in the movie industries. 'Delhi Belly', 'Blackmail' are two of the most popular Hindi films directed by his son Abhinay Deo. Ajinkya Deo is a well-known actor in the Hindi and Marathi film industries as well. Seema Deo also is a veteran actress, who has worked in both Hindi and Marathi films.

Outlook offers its condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.

