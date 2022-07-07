Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Venu Thottempudi's First Look From Ravi Teja-Starrer 'Ramarao On Duty' Is Out Now

Venu Thottempudi is essaying the role of CI Murali, in the upcoming action-drama 'Ramarao On Duty', produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works. The young actor, who took a break from films, is making a comeback with Ravi Teja.

Venu Thottempudi
Venu Thottempudi Twitter

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:11 pm

On Wednesday, the creators of Ravi Teja's upcoming film 'Ramarao On Duty' turned to social media to reveal the character poster, revealing senior actor Venu Thottempudi as 'CI Murali.'

The 'Chirunavvutho' actor returns to the big screen after a lengthy absence with this action thriller starring Teja as the hero. The first look poster of Thottempudi features him in a simple, cop avatar.

In this film, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, 'Sarpatta' John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, and others will be seen in important roles. Post-production work is presently in progress.

The film's heroines are Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, and it is directed by Sarath Mandava. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under his own company, SLV Cinemas. The film, which features music by Sam CS, is set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Venu Thottempudi Ramarao On Duty Ravi Teja Divyansha Kaushik Rajisha Vijayan Telugu Movie Telugu Film Industry
