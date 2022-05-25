Venkatesh: It's A Pleasure To Finally Release A Film in Theatres After Two Years

Telugu actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej are coming together with 'F3'. Venkatesh interacted with print and web media recently about Anil Ravipudi’s directorial. The seasoned star is delighted to finally be able to release a movie in theatres after two years.

Venkatesh's previous two releases 'Drushyam' and 'Narappa' were both thrillers and released digitally. The actor is happy to experience the magic of 70mm screen once again with 'F3'.

While interacting with the media Venkatesh said, “Narappa and Drushyam are both serious films released on OTT due to corona lockdown. It is a pleasure to have theatrical release again with ‘F3’. I become a crazy person while doing comedy scenes. I’m naturally fun-going with everyone. Audiences also love to see me in entertaining roles.”

“After a gap of two years, it is a pleasure to come up with a Big Entertainer like F3. It will give an additional kick while watching such entertainers with family and friends. ‘F2' was a big hit. The audience loved the movie and the characters. They definitely want more entertainment this time from ‘F3’. The film ‘F3’ has a triple dose of entertainment and does not fall short of the audience's expectations” he added.

Venkatesh claims that ‘F3’ Will Have A triple dose Of etertainment than the first film of the franchise, ‘F2’.

He said, “ More fun was added in ‘F3’. Many actors have been added. The film is made with very lavish production values. There is so much humour from the beginning itself. ‘F3’ has more fun than ‘F2.”

When asked about the reason for looking more energetic in ‘F3’ than in ‘F2’, Venkatesh replied, “Script is the major reason. I will try to give a double dose to a given script but do not plan anything extra. It comes as spontaneous.”

Ravipudi's next Telugu comedy film ‘F3: Fun and Frustration is written and directed by him. It is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film ‘F2’ and the second film in the Fun and Frustration series, produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

'F3' will hit the screens on May 27.