Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’

Without divulging much about 'Jigra', Vedang told IANS: "It’s been an absolute pleasure to get an opportunity to work with Alia, someone so experienced and proficient at what she does and the most fantastic co-actor. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.” Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is reportedly set to release on October 11. Details about the film are still under wraps. 'Jigra', a drama about a sister's love for her brother and her determination to protect him, is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house, Eternal Sunshine.