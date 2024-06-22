Art & Entertainment

Vedang Raina Opens Up On Working With ‘Fantastic Co-Star’ Alia Bhatt On ‘Jigra’

Actor Vedang Raina is all set to star alongside actress Alia Bhatt, whom he tagged as a "fantastic co-star."

Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina Photo: X
info_icon

Without divulging much about 'Jigra', Vedang told IANS: "It’s been an absolute pleasure to get an opportunity to work with Alia, someone so experienced and proficient at what she does and the most fantastic co-actor. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.” Directed by Vasan Bala, the film is reportedly set to release on October 11. Details about the film are still under wraps. 'Jigra', a drama about a sister's love for her brother and her determination to protect him, is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house, Eternal Sunshine.

Vedang made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 'The Archies', which made him an instant sensation on social media. How does he feel about the stardom he has achieved with just one film? “I don’t know about rage, but it’s obviously a whole new experience for me to have people know me and say good things about the work I’m doing,” said the actor, who plays Reggie Mantle in the film.

The actor, who is reportedly dating his 'The Archies' co-star Khushi Kapoor, added: “It always feels good to be acknowledged for things you work hard for, and so I can only say I’m extremely grateful."

