Prime Video, on Tuesday, revealed the title of 'Citadel' Indian version. The spy series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is titled 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'. Varun plays Bunny while Samantha is playing Honey. The extended cast for the Indian instalment, created by the Russo brothers has also been announced. The release date of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is yet to be announced.
Varun and Samantha shared the first official poster of the espionage series. Both look intense holding guns. The caption read: 'Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.''
The other cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.
'The Family Man' director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have led the production along with Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo brothers’ AGBO. Raj & DK are also the showrunners and directors of the series. Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK, has penned the screenplay.
‘Citadel’ first series, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci was released in 2023. Season 1 of the Spy Universe saw Madden and Chopra as the lead agents. The American spy series was created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, and was produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.
'Citadel' also has a third series, the Italian instalment which will star Matilda De Angelis. It is titled 'Citadel: Diana'.
Varun is making his OTT debut with the series while Samantha had already made her digital debut with Prime Video's 'The Family Man 2'. 'Citadel' marks their first project together. We are excited to see what magic they create on screen with their spy characters.