Varun Badola On Reports Of Dating Co-Star Sangita Ghosh: We Were The Romantic Couple Of Indian Television

Varun Badola has been one of the most popular stars on TV in the past 2-3 decades. While he was already a known name, he became a household name after his show ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’ became a blockbuster hit. Running between 2001 and 2005, the show saw Varun Badola star opposite Sangita Ghosh. With their onscreen chemistry being so strong, people obviously started speculating that they were even dating in real life. However, in a recent interview, when asked about the reports of them dating, Varun Badola opened up in typical filmstar fashion and said that they were just ‘great friends’.
During a chat with Siddharth Kannan, when Varun Badola was asked about the romantic connection between him and Sangita Ghosh during that time, he refuted the reports. He said, “Nahi hua tha. Agar hua hota to I had every opportunity to take it forward aur kyuki sab kuch to hamare favour me hi tha na. [It didn't happen. If it had, I had every opportunity to take it forward because everything was in our favour.] We were the romantic couple of Indian Television.”
“Aur hum log aisa nahi tha, party varty karte the saath me. Jitni baar milna julna hota tha, sab saath me ghum rahe fir rahe, sab kuch ho raha hai. [And we were not like that; we used to party together. Whenever we needed to meet, we were always together, roaming around together] But, we were great friends. And we were just friends and nothing else. Yeh cheez mai aaj bhi bolunga uske bare me. [This thing I would still say about her]. Because I give her almost all the credit for the chemistry that the two of us had,” added Varun Badola.
It is quite common among TV stars to start dating one another as they end up spending so much time together on sets. Also, in the past there were not many women on the sets, and therefore, invariably the actress, who was pretty much the only women on the set, used to end up talking for long hours to her male counterpart on set. Many such love stories have happened between co-actors on sets of TV shows in thar era. However, Varun Badola continues to maintain that there wasn’t anything apart from friendship between him and Sangita Ghosh.
“Yeh to mujhe bahut logon ne pucha, ‘It is surprising ki tu aur Sangita how did you never had an affair?’ And forget about that! ‘Ki tum logon ne kabhi yeh nahi socha ki shadi kar lein’. Kyuki bahut sare log uske baad aise the jinhone saath me kaam kiya and they decided to get married. Mai aur Sangu bahut ache dost hai aaj bhi. Hum log tab bhi bade acche dost the. [Many people have asked me this, ‘It's surprising that you and Sangita never had an affair.’ And forget about that! ‘Have you never thought about getting married?’ Because many people after working together decided to get married. Sangu and I are still very good friends. We were very good friends back then too.] So, this is the perception that probably our performances created,” said Varun Badola.
Varun Badola has been very happily married to actress Rajeshwari Sachdev. The two of them keep posting videos on social media where they’re singing together or doing some comedy sketch. It’s fun to watch them always so close. When asked about whether Rajeshwari Sachdev ever felt insecure because of his strong bond to Sangita Ghosh, Varun Badola said, “Nahi nahi nahi. Uske doston ke saath usko dekhoge to mujhhse yeh puchoge ki tum insecure kyu nahi hote ho usko dekhke? Hum logo ne yeh ek cheez hum dono ke beech me relationship me hai hi nahi. [No, no, no. If you look at her friends, you'd ask me why I'm not insecure seeing her with them. The thing is, there was never such a thing between us in our relationship]... Hum logon ki relationship pe is cheez pe based hi nahi ki ki uski ladki ki taraf tume kaise dekha? [Our relationship isn't based on how did you even look at that girl.]”
On the work front Varun Badola was seen last in ‘Mission Raniganj’, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ and ‘Kohrra’.