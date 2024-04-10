Varun Badola On Reports Of Dating Co-Star Sangita Ghosh: We Were The Romantic Couple Of Indian Television

Varun Badola has been very happily married to actress Rajeshwari Sachdev. The two of them keep posting videos on social media where they’re singing together or doing some comedy sketch. It’s fun to watch them always so close. When asked about whether Rajeshwari Sachdev ever felt insecure because of his strong bond to Sangita Ghosh, Varun Badola said, “Nahi nahi nahi. Uske doston ke saath usko dekhoge to mujhhse yeh puchoge ki tum insecure kyu nahi hote ho usko dekhke? Hum logo ne yeh ek cheez hum dono ke beech me relationship me hai hi nahi. [No, no, no. If you look at her friends, you'd ask me why I'm not insecure seeing her with them. The thing is, there was never such a thing between us in our relationship]... Hum logon ki relationship pe is cheez pe based hi nahi ki ki uski ladki ki taraf tume kaise dekha? [Our relationship isn't based on how did you even look at that girl.]”