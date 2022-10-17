Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Vaishali Takkar Death: TV Celebs Speak Up About The Actress’ Sudden Demise, Say, ‘It’s Really Disturbing’

Vishali Takkar left everyone around the world in a state of shock when reports of her sudden demise surfaced online on Sunday. TV celebs have spoken up about their experiences of working with her and knowing her over the years. They even offer their heartfelt condolences to the actress’ family.

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 3:59 pm

Television actress Vaishali Takkar, known for her work in shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Super Sisters', passed away at her Indore residence on Sunday. She was 30 years old.

TV actors speak up about her sudden demise. Everyone was shocked at the sudden news. TV celebs share their memories of knowing Vaishali Takkar and also offer condolences to her family.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Vaishali was my co-star in ‘Rakshabandhan’. It’s really disturbing. Maybe she could have thought once that there was so much to explore in life. She was a chirpy and positive girl. We must have a support system in place. We need to share our lives with a friend or a parent.

Shehzada Dhami

It is disturbing to know a young actress only 30 years old committed suicide. One must have one or two people in life with whom you share anything. Looks and outside behaviour can be deceptive. You just can’t judge what is going on inside one's mind or heart. Have people around you whom you can trust to bare your thoughts and emotions. Life is too beautiful to be given up. Relationships are causing a lot of pain in most actors’ lives. One needs to let go of things. One must love oneself no matter what.

Mitaali Nag

Appalled and shocked… I have no words to comment. Though I never got a chance to meet her, I had heard such good things from the hair and makeup artists about her. I wish she had taken help…. I wish she had lived to see a bright future. I have learnt one thing from the increase in the num of suicide, let’s be kind. Everyone is fighting their own battle. God bless her soul and give strength to her family. Om Shanti.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Any suicide is connected with mental health .. we need to really identify people who show signs of mental health issues through their behaviour and really aggressively help them out because people who have such issues won’t be able to voice it .. family and friends or whoever needs to actively look into it and support them

Prateik Chaudhary

It's sad to hear the news of anyone committing suicide. Life is precious. We all must have a support system in place. Having people to share your life with is a must. Acting is a demanding profession. Developing personal and professional balance is not an easy thing to do. One must think about what will near and dear ones go through if you kill yourself. That thought should stop you from taking any drastic steps. Rest in peace Vaishali.

