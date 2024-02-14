V-Day: Alaya F Dances With Mom Pooja Bedi On Her Iconic Song ‘Pehla Nasha’

Actress Alaya F, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, broke into an impromptu dance on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, on Wednesday. The actress performed to the song ‘Pehla Nasha’, and shared a video of the same on her social media.

In the video, the actress was joined by her mom Pooja Bedi, who stole the hearts in the original video of the song.