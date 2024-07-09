Singer Usha Uthup’s husband, Jani Chacko Uthup, has passed away. Jani breathed his last in Kolkata on Monday.
As reported by multiple sources, Jani complained of pain of chest pain while he was watching the television at their Kolkata residence. He was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead when he reached the spot. The doctors have cited a massive cardiac arrest as the trigger for his death.
The family has mentioned that Jani’s last rites will be conducted on Tuesday. He is survived by Usha and his son and daughter – Sunny and Anjali. Jani used to work in the tea plantation sector. The couple met at Kolkata’s iconic Trincas in the 70s and they got married. Anjali took to social media to remember her father. She shared an unseen picture of Jani and paid her tribute.
Usha is known for some of the most popular hit songs in Bollywood, such as ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’, ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Doston Se Pyar Kiya’, ‘Shaan Se’, and ‘Ramba’ to name a few. She also sang the title track of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.’ The singer was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan. Speaking about this win in an earlier interview, the singer said, “I couldn’t believe it. I got a call from the ministry in Delhi, and was told to keep it under wraps until they announce it… I started off my career as a nightclub stage singer and did whatever few films that I got. They were all big hits, but one does really think how this honour happened.” She started her career by singing in nightclubs in Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi.
Jani was 78. May his soul rest in peace.