Usha is known for some of the most popular hit songs in Bollywood, such as ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’, ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Doston Se Pyar Kiya’, ‘Shaan Se’, and ‘Ramba’ to name a few. She also sang the title track of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.’ The singer was recently conferred the Padma Bhushan. Speaking about this win in an earlier interview, the singer said, “I couldn’t believe it. I got a call from the ministry in Delhi, and was told to keep it under wraps until they announce it… I started off my career as a nightclub stage singer and did whatever few films that I got. They were all big hits, but one does really think how this honour happened.” She started her career by singing in nightclubs in Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi.