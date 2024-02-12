On her viral version of 'Flowers', she said, “I’ve been singing it in all my shows and everybody loves it so much. I was so excited to know that my cover version is being appreciated like this. I didn’t even think that it would come on Instagram. Everybody who has written such marvelous things about my cover, thankyou so much! What truly made me happy is that people have actually said that they could relate to the song more because of my voice.”