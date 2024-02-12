Usha Uthup recently took the internet by storm with her soulful rendition of Miley Cyrus’ Grammy Award-winning song 'Flowers'. The legendary singer sang the track during an event at Kolkata’s Trincas restaurant. She was in a saree, her signature big bindi and adorned her hair with jasmine flowers. The video went viral instantly and fans showered love on her. Usha Uthup has now opened up about the viral renditon of the hit number.
The video of her performance was shared by an Instagram user who wrote, “She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by @mileycyrus. Never thought I’d get to witness this. And yes this is an Usha Uthup fan page now! Deal with it.”
Advertisement
Usha is overwhelmed by the love and responses she has been getting. She told Hindustan Times, “I am so thrilled and grateful to the people for loving my version as well. I just sang the song because my daughter Anjali introduced me to it randomly one day. When I heard it, I just loved the song so much.”
Advertisement
On her viral version of 'Flowers', she said, “I’ve been singing it in all my shows and everybody loves it so much. I was so excited to know that my cover version is being appreciated like this. I didn’t even think that it would come on Instagram. Everybody who has written such marvelous things about my cover, thankyou so much! What truly made me happy is that people have actually said that they could relate to the song more because of my voice.”
Advertisement
The 'Darling' singer also expressed her admiration for Miley Cyrus and her Grammy win for the song. “I am so excited for Miley Cyrus for getting the Grammy for this song. I can’t wait for her to listen to the song and I hope she would like it. I am sure we will work together very soon,'' said the 76-year-old singer.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Usha Uthup was recently honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award along with Mithun Chakraborty, music composer Pyarelal Sharma, of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, and late Tamil actor Vijayakanth (posthumous).