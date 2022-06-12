Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
American Tik Tok Star Cooper Noriega Found Dead In A Mall's Parking Lot

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office reported that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9.

Updated: 12 Jun 2022 12:53 pm

Cooper Noriega, an American Tik Tok star with over 1.77 million followers died on Thursday (June 9) at the age of 19. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office reported that he was found dead in a Los Angeles mall’s parking lot. The TikTok star used the platform to produce funny skateboarding and fashion videos. He also had 427,000 Instagram followers. He has collaborated with TikTok stars and musicians Jxdn and Nessa Barrett.

His body showed no signs of violence, according to TMZ. There is no reason to believe there is an ulterior motive. The reason of death is still unknown, and the case is currently being probed.

He had also tweeted a video of himself lying in bed with the message "Who else b thinking they gon die young af?" just hours before his death, as reported by Variety. Mental health was important to Cooper Noriega, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. On June 5, he created a Discord group where he and his fans could discuss mental health issues.

"Come join if you're truly into getting your emotions out, or anything. I developed [the server] because I adore you guys and know how much I struggle with it," he said in a TikTok video. 

“I want you guys to feel comfortable and not alone," he added in the video.

