Urvashi Rautela's Mantra To Deal With Trolling Is To Not Deal With It At All

"Well, the best way to deal with trolling is to not deal with it at all. That's what I feel," Urvashi told IANS when asked how she deals with all the trolling. The actress added: "Also, given the kind of busy, hectic schedule that I have, I genuinely have no time to waste and ponder over things that's not relevant or constructive to me. So, there's no question of feeling trolled when you aren't even paying attention to it. So yes, that's how I deal with it.”