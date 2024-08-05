Art & Entertainment

'Ulajh' Vs 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 5 Crore, Ajay-Tabu Starrer Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

'Ulajh' Vs 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Ajay-Tabu's films are not performing that well at the box office.

Ulajh vs Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office
'Ulajh' vs 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Day 3 Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
Last Friday, on August 2, two Bollywood films locked horns in theatres- Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Ulajh' and Ajay Devgn-Tabu's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. Despite a huge star cast in both movies, they failed to perform well at the box office. Both had a dull opening and are currently struggling at the ticket windows. However, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' box office collection is better as compared to 'Ulajh'.

Talking about 'Ulajh's collection on day 3, it saw a slight growth. The thriller drama earned Rs 2 crore nett, as per a Sacnilk report. So, the three-day collection of 'Ulajh' stands at Rs 4.9 crore. It had an overall 23.26% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Evening shows witnessed the highest occupancy of 34.93% followed by afternoon shows with 26.27% occupancy, night shows had 22.45% and morning shows saw an occupancy of 9.37%.

'Ulajh' - X
Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Neeraj Pandey directorial earned Rs 2.75 crore nett on day 3, taking the total collection to Rs 6.75 crore. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' had an overall 13.42% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Evening shows had the highest occupancy of 18.19%, afternoon shows had 15.21%, night shows witnessed an attendance of 14.17% and morning shows had 6.12% occupancy.

'Ulajh' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' are facing a tough competition from the Marvel superhero flick 'Deadpool And Wolverine'. The Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer is minting moolah at the Indian box office. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. On the second Sunday of its release, the film witnessed further growth as it collected Rs 7.75 crore on day 10. So, the total box office collection of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stands at Rs 109.15 crore.

'Ulajh' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' has one week to progress as next week, on August 15, there are three mega clashes- 'Stree 2', 'Vedaa' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

