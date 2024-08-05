'Ulajh' Vs 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Earns Nearly Rs 5 Crore, Ajay-Tabu Starrer Crosses Rs 6 Crore Mark

'Ulajh' and 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' are facing a tough competition from the Marvel superhero flick 'Deadpool And Wolverine'. The Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer is minting moolah at the Indian box office. It has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. On the second Sunday of its release, the film witnessed further growth as it collected Rs 7.75 crore on day 10. So, the total box office collection of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stands at Rs 109.15 crore.