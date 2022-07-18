Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Udhayanidhi Stalin To Present Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' In Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin to present 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi Stalin
Updated: 18 Jul 2022 12:14 pm

Actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is to present and distribute the much-awaited Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' all over Tamil Nadu.

The announcement coincided with Chiranjeevi's statement that the 'Mega Star' would present the film in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Red Giant Movies took to Twitter to make the announcement. 

The company has been handpicking relevant and important movies for Tamil cinema, and industry insiders have already declared that 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be another feather in Red Giant's cap.

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Hollywood superhit 'Forrest Gump.' The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11 this year.

Red Giant has had a dream run this year. Besides distributing the blockbuster 'Vikram,' its portfolio has superhits such as Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don.' Besides 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' Red Giant Movies will be presenting some of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films, including Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' and Santhanam-starrer 'Gulu Gulu.'

[With Inputs from IANS]
 

