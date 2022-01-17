Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Twinkle Khanna Pens Down A Hilarious Conversation To Wish Akshay Kumar On Their 21st Anniversary

Twinkle Khanna wished husband and actor Akshay Kumar a happy wedding anniversary on Instagram, claiming that the two are quite different and that if they met today at a party, the former would not have even spoken to Kumar.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today. - Instagram\TwinkleKhanna

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:39 pm

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actor turned writer Twinkle Khanna celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary today (January 17). Khanna, wished husband-actor Kumar in her own amusing and hilarious style on Instagram. Khanna shared a happy photo of the couple's morning talk on their 21st wedding anniversary, which she uploaded on her Instagram handle.

Reacting to the post, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a laughing and several red heart emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy 21."

On the eve of their wedding ceremony, Kumar had praised Khanna for her latest column in a leading daily. Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, he wrote, "I don’t comment too often on her column because I find it tough to understand the language Grimacing face But this one by @mrsfunnybones connected at a deeper level. “Happiness is not a pursuit, it is an accident.” So true, so profound."

Kumar and Khanna had previously worked together in two Hindi films, 'International Khiladi' and 'Zulmi,' before marrying in 2001. The couple have two children Aarav and Nitara.

The couple are known for their differing political views. Kumar spoke about the same to Bombay Times in 2017. He said, “Both Twinkle and I are not against anyone. She has her point of view and I have mine. That’s the way things should be between a husband and wife. If I tell her to do things my way, it’s wrong on my part. Such things can cause trouble and even break a relationship.”

On the work front, Kumar was last seen in the movie ‘Atrangi Re’. The film also starred actors Dhanush and Sara Ali khan. His next project is Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s ‘Prithviraj’, a historical drama based on the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Model and actress Manushi Chhillar is also a part of the film. The actor will also be seen in the movie ‘Ram Setu.’

