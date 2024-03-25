TWICE's Jihyo And Former Athlete Yun Sung-bin Reported To Be Dating? Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say

The same report even revealed that the two have been spotted going on dates in the Geumho neighborhood within the Seongdong district of Seoul. Interestingly, they both live in close proximity of each other, allowing them to have dates at each other’s homes as well. The media outlet further stated that they received a tip-off about the former athlete entering the K-Pop idol’s apartment complex, and did not shy away from acting like how any other couple would.