TWICE's Jihyo And Former Athlete Yun Sung-bin Reported To Be Dating? Here's What Their Agencies Have To Say

A significant development shook the Korean entertainment industry overnight when a media report hinted at a relationship between TWICE’s Jihyo and Olympic skeleton athlete Yun Sung-bin. While not much is known, the report disclosed that they have been dating for about a year.
On March 25, a Korean media outlet reported that the two met through a common friend, bonded over their love for exercising and fitness, which further blossomed into a romantic relationship. An insider had told the outlet, “Jihyo and Yun Sung-bin, both love to exercise. Yun Sung-bin gave training help to Jihyo and their relationship from there developed into a romantic one. Their relationship developed quickly because they both have a lot in common.”
Advertisement
The same report even revealed that the two have been spotted going on dates in the Geumho neighborhood within the Seongdong district of Seoul. Interestingly, they both live in close proximity of each other, allowing them to have dates at each other’s homes as well. The media outlet further stated that they received a tip-off about the former athlete entering the K-Pop idol’s apartment complex, and did not shy away from acting like how any other couple would.
Many netizens were happy over this development. One said, “They look so good together!” Another one stated, “I actually like this match...” While one more chimed in, “Did not expect this but if it’s true, I hope they are happy.”
Advertisement
Now both their agencies have come forward to address these reports. Jihyo’s agency, JYP Entertainment, stated, “It is difficult to confirm as it is [the artist’s] personal matter. We ask for your understanding.” Similarly, Sung-bin’s agency, All That Sports, briefly responded, “As he is no longer an active athlete, we do not manage his personal life. It is difficult to confirm.”
Born in 1997, Jihyo made her debut as a member of popular girl group TWICE in 2015. Last year, she released her solo debut album ‘Killin’ Me Good.’ Born in 1994, Yun Sung-bin is a former skeleton athlete who made history as the first Asian to win a gold medal in the sport at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. Following his retirement, he ventured into entertainment, now managing his own YouTube channel.