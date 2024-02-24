Earlier, it was reported that the K-Pop girl group TRI.BE had cancelled and decided to postpone their ‘Diamond’ comeback schedule following Shinsadong Tiger’s unexpected demise. For those unversed, Tiger served as the executive producer at TR Entertainment and also took on the role of the producer for TRI.BE's latest album, ‘Diamond.’
Now, as an update, the group’s agency has announced that TRI.BE would be continuing with their comeback schedule as planned.
TR Entertainment’s update read, “It is with heavy hearts that we deliver extremely sad news. Producer Shinsadong Tiger (Lee Ho-yang) passed away suddenly on February 23, 2024. We earnestly request that any speculations and conjectures regarding this sudden news be refrained out of respect for the grieving family. The wake will be held at St. Mary’s Hospital in Seoul, and the funeral proceedings and burial will be held quietly and privately, with only family members, relatives, and colleagues present according to the wishes of the family.”
The statement continued to read, “The members of TRI.BE, who have worked hard since their debut with the affection and support of Shinsadong Tiger behind them, are also deeply shocked and saddened. However, as the new album was one that Shinsadong Tiger and the members of TRI.BE prepared together for the last time before his death, it has been decided that TRI.BE will continue their comeback promotions for ‘Diamond’ as planned in the hopes of carrying out the producer’s final wishes. Cherishing the affection and support that Shinsadong Tiger has shown them from debut until now, TRI.BE will do their best for the remainder of their promotions so that the producer's last album can shine brightly. The label also promises to help the members of TRI.BE find comfort while they continue their broadcast activities.”
“Finally, we ask for your prayers for the deceased. Once again, we express deep sorrow as we wish the deceased a restful final journey,” the statement concluded.
On February 23, Shinsadong Tiger was found dead in his studio at the age of 41. He founded the girl group in 2021.