The statement continued to read, “The members of TRI.BE, who have worked hard since their debut with the affection and support of Shinsadong Tiger behind them, are also deeply shocked and saddened. However, as the new album was one that Shinsadong Tiger and the members of TRI.BE prepared together for the last time before his death, it has been decided that TRI.BE will continue their comeback promotions for ‘Diamond’ as planned in the hopes of carrying out the producer’s final wishes. Cherishing the affection and support that Shinsadong Tiger has shown them from debut until now, TRI.BE will do their best for the remainder of their promotions so that the producer's last album can shine brightly. The label also promises to help the members of TRI.BE find comfort while they continue their broadcast activities.”