Trevor Noah To Lead Self-Guided Interactive Tour Of Capitol Hill Insurrection

Satirical news television programme 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' is set to launch an interactive self-guided walking tour which aims to take guests on a journey through the events of the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington D.C.

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Instagram/@trevornoah

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 4:33 pm

The show is partnering with VoiceMap for the technological breakthrough, which is known as 'In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection', reports Variety. It will allow listeners to trace the exact route taken by the insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, to revisit the events that occurred before, during and after the historic day.

According to Variety, beginning near the White House, the tour promises to take guests down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, following in the footsteps of the people who marched in support of keeping former President Donald Trump in office.

As a follow up to its 'Heroes of Freedomsurrection' installation -- 'The Daily Show's' collection of monuments paying "tribute" to the "heroes" most responsible for inciting the Capitol riots -- the new excursion will use VoiceMap's technology to recapture the history of the insurrection for Washington, DC visitors.

'In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection' features fifteen stops that spotlight important sites from the January 6 events.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Trevor Noah The Daily Show Donald Trump VoiceMap Identity Politics Stand Up Comedy Comedian
