Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Tovino Thomas Reacts To Fans' Calling 'Minnal Murali' India's First Superhero Movie

The actor's superhero film released in December , 2021 and continues to garner praise from viewers across the world.

Actor Tovino Thomas -

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 11:59 pm

Actor Tovino Thomas's Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali' created a stir with it's strong story and powerful performances. Even though the film's release happened over a month back, social media is still abuzz with praises, calling it the first and best superhero film from India. However, Thomas says he wouldn't want to make any such claims. 

In an interview with Outlook, the actor, who plays the titular character, shares his thoughts. 

When asked if he would agree with fans giving the film such high stature, the humble actor says, "I wouldn't make any claims like that. If people want to say it the can. It is not for me to decide, it is for the people who watch the movies should decide."

The actor adds, "We have just tried to make the movie grounded, relatable for everyone. Even though the character is superhero, we just wanted him to be very grounded. I am not the one who should make any claims on statement like that. If people say that its the first superhero movie from India, we would be happy and proud to hear that."

The 33-year-old actor reveals that as a child, he was obsessed with becoming a superhero when he grows up. Of course, reality hit him eventually. 

"I am a huge fan of superhero movies from my childhood. I am a huge fan of Superman. I wanted to be Superman, wanted to fly and go out and save everyone so that people love me. All these were my thought but growing up, I realised that both of these things are not going to happen. Neither me becoming a superhero nor people would love me," says the actor. 

Out of saving the world and getting loved by people, Thomas is glad that he could fulfill atleast one of his dreams. 

"But then when I became an actor, I started getting a lot of unconditional love and I was happy about that. When Basil Joseph (director) offered me this role of a superhero, I was very excited and suddenly said yes because I wanted to be a superhero in real life," shares the actor. 

