Top Songs By Popular Duo Lata Mangeshkar And Madan Mohan That Remain Timeless

Lata Mangeshkar, the late great singer who worked in the music profession for almost 80 years, died on February 6 in Mumbai while undergoing treatment. Mangeshkar collaborated with several well-known and acclaimed music directors, including Madan Mohan. Madan Mohan was a well-known Indian composer who worked in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. He is still regarded as one of the Hindi film industry's most melodic and accomplished music directors. From 'Dil Dhundta Hai' to 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai,' Mangeshkar and Mohan had countless successes together. Here is a list of songs by the artists.

'Lag Jaa Gale Ke Phir Yeh'

The song 'Lag Jaa Gale Ke Phir Yeh' has transcended time and is still heard and applauded with the same enthusiasm today. With Mangeshkar's divine singing and Mohan's well-crafted music the song is emotional and sticks with you for a long time. This track is also regarded as one of the best by Mohan.

'Mera Saaya Saath Hoga'

The film 'Mera Saaya' included the haunting title music 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalegaa, Mera Saaya Saath Hoga.' Lata Mangeshkar sang the song, which comes twice in the film and has since become a classic. The song's lyrics were penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.

'Na Tum Bewafa Ho'

This track was a part of the film 'Ek Kali Muskayee.' The song is melancholic and has been sung melodiously with music by Mohan that just fits the lyrics. This is a timeless song that remains a fan favorite even after ages. 'Ek Kali Muskayee' is a 1968 Bollywood drama film starring Ashok Kumar, Joy Mukherjee, and Meera Joglekar in the lead roles.

'Nainon Mein Badra Chhaye'

This song is from the film 'Mera Saaya.' The thriller film was released in 1966 and was directed by Raj Khosla. The song 'Nainon Mein Badra Chhaaye' which is based on Raag Bhimpalasi and sung by Lata Mangeshkar has a rendition of Sitar and won Madan Mohan the 'Sur Singar' Award for the best classical song for the year 1966.

'Dil Dhundta Hai'

'Mausam' a 1975 musical romance film starring Sanjeev Kumar and Sharmila Tagore, and directed by Gulzar featured the song 'Dil Dhundta Hai.' Gulzar had stated that the song 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' was one the most memorable songs that he wrote in the film. The song 'Dil Dhoondta Hai,' by Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh, featured at 12th position on the Annual List of the year-end chart-toppers of Binaca Geetmala for 1976.

'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai'

This song was a part of the 1964 Bollywood film 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan'. The music of the film was composed by Madan Mohan, and the Lyrics were provided by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan. The video of the song featured actors Dharmendra and Supriya Choudhury. This was another hit song by the popular duo Mangeshkar and Mohan.

'Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna Yehi Hai'

This track was heard in the 1973 film 'Hanste Zakhm' which was produced and directed by Chetan Anand. This movie features the unforgettable evergreen songs by Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar under the music direction of Madan Mohan, which turned out to be chartbusters.