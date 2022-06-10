After more than 30 years of working together, Val Kilmer opened up about what it was like to film 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Tom Cruise. “It was like no time had passed at all,” Kilmer revealed in an interview.

As per a report in the US Weekly Magazine, the 62-year-old actor, who reprised his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the new film, reflected on the experience of filming this time around. “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much,” he said. “It was really fun … special.”

“We were all so young during the making of the first movie, but even then there was a special bond between us all,” Kilmer explained. “Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!”

Kilmer didn't need much convincing when it came to working on 'Top Gun: Maverick.' When it came to the casting procedure, "Tom called me. I said yes immediately."

From the start, Kosinski and Cruise made it clear that Kilmer's appearance in the sequel was needed. Iceman and Maverick were reunited for the first time in the film, and it was also Kilmer and Cruise's first screen encounter in three decades. Director Joseph Kosinski said, "You had to figure out a way to bring Iceman in. We met with Val. He had the idea of how to integrate Iceman in a really authentic way.”

“Obviously [we] spent a lot of time on that scene, writing it, getting ready,” the filmmaker said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to work. … It’s a really beautiful scene. We shot it in Los Angeles in a really beautiful house up in a park. Very special to see not only Val and Tom but Maverick and Iceman back on the screen together.”

'Top Gun: Maverick' has already hit the theatres.