Top 5 Unnecessary Inventions That Came On 'Shark Tank India' This Season

Memes and jokes around the show 'Shark Tank India' are all over the internet. The show has developed a sizable fan base among the general audience and business enthusiasts.

The show features not just good products but bad and unnecessary inventions are seen too. Usually, these products are thrashed by the judges and this brings out the humour quotient in the show.

Anupam Mittal, one of the sharks Aka judges/mentors, recently recalled one such pitch. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mittal, the co-founder of Shaadi.com, talked about the person who made a belly button shaper. The entrepreneur developed a product that gives a round and deep belly button. The pitch and product made the judges laugh.

Just like this numerous other entrepreneurs came to the show with their ideas, but failed to capture the judge's attention and eventually couldn't raise money for their enterprise. Here is a rundown of the five most flawed products that came to Shark Tank India this year:

Portable Glass Attachment-Sippline Drinking Shields

Another presentation that irritated Ashneer Grover was Sippline Drinking Shields' portable glass attachment. The participant created a glass rim cover. The product was advertised as a "must-have" in a post-Covid world when everyone is attempting to be safe and cautious with their hygiene habits. It is just a protective plastic cover that may be placed to the side of a person's glass. Grover referred to it as "glass ka mask." He also said, “Bhai kya kar rha hai tu? Do you drink a lot? You took the spot of a deserving candidate and it should be valued.” “Merko bagwaan utha le itna ganda product hai. I would never want to see anything in life after this,” he added.

Toilet Spray-Poo de cologne

Poo de cologne or in simpler terms a perfume for toilet, almost managed to impress the Sharks before it was politely rejected by the panel collectively as they believed the product didn’t have the legs to work in the Indian market, at least not in its current form. Poo de Cologne created a toilet spray infused with essential oils for the toilet seat. The user must spray this before or after using the restroom. As a result the product just adds to the user's workload. This concept did not impress the Sharks and garnered no funding.

Jhulaa-Automatic Cradle

The robotic cradle from Jhulaa Automation costs Rs 1 lakh. Yes, one lakh rupees for a single jhula. And the developers spent Rs 25 lakh to create the one-of-a-kind model. The model can swing autonomously and provide signals to parents based on the child's activity. Even the most affluent would be perplexed as to why this Jhula costs Rs 1 lakh. As the judges remarked, there are many alternative swings available on the market that can work automatically at a reasonable price.

Gopal's 56-Fiber Icecream

Gopal's 56 established an ice cream business. It is the first ice cream firm to offer fiber-rich ice creams in a variety of flavours, including ayurvedic. While listening to the pitch, the judges were eating ice cream. But, all of a sudden, they had to forsake it. Although the ice cream wasn't the problem; it was the pitch. Gaurav Goyal requested Rs 300 crore in exchange for 25% stake. This values the firm at roughly Rs 1,200 crore. Goyal did not obtain any funding as a result of the huge demand.

Tween-in-one- Reversible clothing

An entrepreneur pitched the idea of "tween-in-one" clothes to Shark Tank. The collection includes garments that may be worn in two distinct ways. Ashneer Grover called the outfits "bohot hi ganda fashion (bad fashion)" and advised the entrepreneur to close her shop. A Tween In One dress isn't exactly a groundbreaking innovation, but Tween In One missed the target by producing clothing that was severely lacking in the design department.