Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the sixth and final season of 'Better Call Saul' to legal drama 'Guilty Minds' on Amazon Prime, here are the top five titles that were released on OTT platforms, this week.

'Better Call Saul' Season 6

The prequel series of hit drama 'Breaking Bad' has returned this year for its sixth and final season. The show focuses on the life of loveable conman Jimmy McGill before the events of 'Breaking Bad,' and also shows his transformation from Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman. To add to the excitement, meth kingpin Walter White and his bumbling accomplice Jesse Pinkman have been confirmed to appear in the final chapter.

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton

Creators: Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

Where to watch: Netflix

'Guilty Minds'

Guilty Minds is a new legal drama show, that has been described as being, “about one family that is the paragon of virtue and the other, a leading law firm dealing with all shades of grey.” Guilty Minds recounts the story of two ambitious young attorneys. One of the main leads is the embodiment of morality, while the other works for a top legal firm that deals with all shades of grey. The series will include 10 episodes. On April 22, all episodes will be accessible for watching.

Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra and Namrata Sheth

Director: Shefali Bhusan

Where to watch:

'Russian Doll Season 2'

'Russian Doll' is a comedy-drama series centered around Nadia, who is trapped in a time loop and keeps on reliving her 36th birthday and dies at the end of each night. She must unweave this enigma, and during her journey, she encounters Alan Zaveri, who is stuck in a similar circumstance. The first season of 'Russian Doll' premiered in 2019 and won three Emmys. The new season features a four-year time skip, with the characters continuing on their journey.

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Barnett

Creators: Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland

Where to watch: Netflix

'London Files'

The plot of 'London Files' centres around Om Singh (Arjun Rampal), a senior police officer in London who is tasked to investigate the disappearance of a young girl named Maya. Om's initial research quickly leads her to a homicide case, in which her own father, media billionaire Amar Roy, is implicated. But there's more to it than meets the eye. The show has received positive reviews thus far and would be an enthralling thriller to watch over the weekend.

Cast: Arjun Rampal, Purab, Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis.

Director: Sachin Pathak

Where To Watch: Voot Select

'Oh My Dog'

The film 'Oh My Dog,' produced by actor Suriya, follows a little boy and analyses his bond with his dog, as well as how their love for one another develops. The trailer hints at an emotive narrative of a little boy, Arjun, and his dog, Simba, who form an unbreakable friendship and win the hearts of people everywhere they go.

Cast: Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay

Director: Sarov Shanmugam

Where To Watch: Amazon Video