Top 5 Bollywood Singers Who Sang in Non-Hindi Films

A lot of Bollywood playback singers have rendered songs for non-Hindi films throughout the years, and they have managed to sing their way into people's hearts. Have a look at some of these artists.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:49 pm

India has a variety of film industries, and most artists make it a point to explore them over their careers. The same is true for Bollywood playback singers, who frequently sing in languages other than their own tongue.

'Srivalli,' a love song from 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021) starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has become a social media sensation, with Indian and foreign celebrities, including cricketers, joining in the fun and reprising Arjun's hook step in Instagram reels. While the original Telugu song has amassed millions of views, artist Javed Ali's dubbed Hindi version, which was intended to be titled 'Srivedi,' has also smashed records.

A lot of Bollywood playback singers have rendered songs for non-Hindi films throughout the years, and they have managed to sing their way into people's hearts. Have a look at some of these artists:

Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik is well known in Hindi movies for his music. He did, however, win Best Playback Singer (Male) at the SIIMA Awards 2021 for his record-breaking Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' from Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.' Malik in an interview with Pink Villa said, "I have actually always said this, but I as a singer and musician, I truly feel like whenever I sing songs in the South Indian film industry, I go back as much better singer. When I go to the studio and sing a South Indian song and when I come back home, I feel I have levelled up as a singer. The kind of music, arrangements, songs, the melody they are doing is truly unbelievable. I wish also that Hindi cinema could also do the same kind of music."

Sonu Nigam 

Sonu Nigam, one of the most versatile playback singer in the country, is known for his mellifluous singing. Nigam made his debut in Kannada with the 1996 film 'Jeevanadhi,' in which he sang the melodious song 'Yello Yaro Hego.' He also performed in Telugu for 'Jeans' in 1998, and he has subsequently sung over a hundred songs for South Indian films.

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal has been winning hearts with her melodious voice for years now. She made her Bollywood debut in 'Devdas,' and is now highly renowned for her work in Southern films as well. 'Ghoshal' has performed songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and even Kannada, and has received nine Filmfare South Awards. 'Mirutha Mirutha,' 'Thalachithalachi,' and 'Kaathirunnu Kaathirunnu' are among her most well-known songs there.

Palak Muchhal

Palak Muchhal an Indian playback singer; she has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and the Southern film industry. Apart from Kannada songs, she has also sung a few Tamil songs. Her most known song is 'Unnaal Unnaal Un Ninaivaal' for the Tamil version of 'M. S. Dhoni.'

Benny Dayal

Benny Dayal is one of the most talented singers working today. Over the years, he has given popular songs in a variety of languages. Dayal is most known for his Hindi and Malayalam songs, he has also made significant contributions to Tamil film music since beginning his career. His songs like 'Omana Penne,' 'Oru Kan Jaadai' and 'Kodu Poatta' are well known.
 

