Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: 'Magnetic' By Illit Jumps To The Top Of The Chart

Entering into April, here are the top 10 K-Pop songs of the week that have kept the listeners hooked to them.

ILLIT, Jimin and Jungkook Photo: Instagram
The week of 29 March- 4 April 2024 has been pretty much stable for all the K-Pop fans out there. The fans are streamings their favourite artists so frequently that even though '3D' and 'Seven' by BTS member Jungkook released back in October and November 2023, they are still on the Top 10 with minor position changes.

Last weeks new entrant 'Magnetic' by ILLIT which was on the number 8 position jumped straight up to the top position with humongous increase in the number of streams. It surpassed the pretty steady songs on the charts and bagged the Number 1.

Songs previously on 1-7 position shifted down by one position with 'Magnetic' going on the top. However, 'Easy' by LE SSERAFIM and 'Fate' by G(I)-IDLE have retained their previous positions of number 9 and 10 respectively. Clearly, the fans are grooving to the beat of comparatively newcomers ILLIT and giving a listen to their young music while still maintaining their old favourites on the lists.

BTS member Jimin has 4 songs, 'Like Crazy', 'Like Crazy (English Version), 'Set Me Free Pt. 2' and 'Closer Than This' on the Top 10 making a strong statement about his music and fans. Staying strong of their positions, these songs are giving a tough fight to the other releases trying to make their way on the charts.

Without sparing any more time let's dive right into the Top 10 K-Pop songs of the week:

Artist: ILLIT (Girl group with members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha)

Streams: 747,846

Artist: Jimin (BTS member)

Streams: 608,209

Artist: Jungkook (BTS Member), Latto

Streams: 462,894

Artist: Jimin (BTS member)

Streams: 388,760

Artist: Jimin (BTS member)

Streams: 312,174

Artist: Jungkook (BTS Member), Jack Harlow

Streams: 302,505

Artist: Jimin (BTS member)

Streams: 278,079

Artist: Jungkook (BTS Member)

Streams: 256,675

Artist: LE SSERAFIM (Girl Group with members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae)

Streams: 204,541

Artist: G(I)-DLE (Girl Group with members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua)

Streams: 181,325

Which of these songs have you been grooving on this week?

