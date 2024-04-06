Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: 'Magnetic' By Illit Jumps To The Top Of The Chart

Songs previously on 1-7 position shifted down by one position with 'Magnetic' going on the top. However, 'Easy' by LE SSERAFIM and 'Fate' by G(I)-IDLE have retained their previous positions of number 9 and 10 respectively. Clearly, the fans are grooving to the beat of comparatively newcomers ILLIT and giving a listen to their young music while still maintaining their old favourites on the lists.