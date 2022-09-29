Tisca Chopra To Raveena Tandon To Sushmita Sen – Actresses Who’re Turning The Tides On OTT

OTT has been quite a boon to the film industry. Even post-pandemic, the shift from mainstream cinema to Online Streaming has given filmmakers a new chance to make films or shows that they feel passionately about without the worry of box-office. It has also been a great platform for experimenting with new or edgier concepts that the makers were scared about before. And in doing so we have been graced with jaw-dropping storylines, gritty action performances and, above all, a strong female presence.

Here's a list of actresses who have adopted fearless roles and turned tides through their impeccable acting skills on different OTT platforms:

Tisca Chopra

An actress of grit and grace, she has acted in over 45 movies. Her latest release happens to be one of the most trending dramas across streaming services. She features in ‘Dahan’ as the leading character – a disgraced IAS officer who finds herself in the thick of a special case. The show is shrouded in occultic and superstitious beliefs that cause mayhem. Tisca Chopra’s complex character of an IAS officer and a mother is so well portrayed that you cannot help but relate to her qualms.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Another actress worth her merit, Konkana Sen Sharma’s portrayal in ‘Geeli Puchki’ has left a mark. The actress is brilliant in her restrained portrayal of a woman who has been denied love. She respectfully portrays the story of the struggle of a Dalit queer woman. While the story is gripping in itself, it is her performance that sets the tone of the short film and takes it to a completely different level altogether.

Sushmita Sen

A crime thriller resting entirely on the lead actress, ‘Aarya’ shows us the best of Sushmita Sen yet. Set in Rajasthan, the show calls to the humanity within everyone which is a rare sight in a crime series. Sushmita Sen navigates the show taking you along with her as you feel her queries and qualms. The show also went on to a second season, and both have done phenomenally well.

Raveena Tandon

Back with quite the bang, Raveena Tandon’s ‘Aranyak’ performance left the film industry's jaws on the floor. Raveena Tandon’s one of the best performances to date. The show portrays her as a policewoman who journeys through political ploys, personal agendas and myths that start off with an unsuspecting yet mysterious murder. Her sombre and taut performance is spine-chilling and keeps you at the edge of the seat throughout.