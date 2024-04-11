Tiger Shroff Reveals How How He Got His Name: I Used To Bite People When I Was A Kid

Most of us might not be aware but actor Tiger Shroff was named Jai Hemant Shroff by his parents, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. However, he is known in films by the name of Tiger. During a recent interview on the YouTube channel Curly Tales, the 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actor revealed the story behind his name, and how it is actually linked to one of his childhood habits.
Tiger shared, "I used to bite people when I was a kid and that is pretty much how I got my name." Hearing that, his co-actor Akshay Kumar from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' joked, "That's amazing."
Tiger further shared that his father Jackie's real name is Jai Kishen. Explaining his childhood action, he further said, "It was my way of showing affection in greeting people, seedha kaat leta tha (I just used to bite them). My name was Jai Hemant. My father's name is Jai Kishen, who became Jackie in the movies. My uncle's name is Hemant and that is how it became Jai Hemant Shroff." Since people kept addressing him as Tiger throughout his childhood, it eventually became his official name. "Since childhood, people just kept calling me Tiger and that's how it became my name. I officially changed my name in the movies as well," said Tiger.
During the interview, Akshay Kumar was also asked about changing his original name, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, to which he said that there is an interesting story behind his name, and said, "Kuch toh hai (there's something), but I can't say. I didn't change it for astrology."
Akshay and Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' released in the cinema halls on April 11. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in key roles. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.