Tiger Shroff Reveals How How He Got His Name: I Used To Bite People When I Was A Kid

Tiger further shared that his father Jackie's real name is Jai Kishen. Explaining his childhood action, he further said, "It was my way of showing affection in greeting people, seedha kaat leta tha (I just used to bite them). My name was Jai Hemant. My father's name is Jai Kishen, who became Jackie in the movies. My uncle's name is Hemant and that is how it became Jai Hemant Shroff." Since people kept addressing him as Tiger throughout his childhood, it eventually became his official name. "Since childhood, people just kept calling me Tiger and that's how it became my name. I officially changed my name in the movies as well," said Tiger.