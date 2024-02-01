Throwback Thursday: 'The Big Bang Theory' Faced A Legal Notice Over A Dialogue On Madhuri Dixit

A political analyst wrote to Netflix as he was not impressed by the scene. He sent a legal notice to Netflix and asked them to remove the scene. He had filed a complaint in March 2023 and had shared a copy of the legal notice on his X (formerly, Twitter) account. He tweeted, “Recently, I came across an episode of the show Big Bang Theory on Netflix where Kunal Nayyar’s character uses an offensive and derogatory term to refer to the legendary Bollywood actress @MadhuriDixit. As a fan of Madhuri Dixit since childhood, I was deeply disturbed by the dialogue. I found it highly derogatory and offensive towards Indian culture and women.”