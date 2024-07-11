In an old interview with Peeping Moon, Fazal recalled how he slipped into depression after ‘3 Idiots.’ He said that he was overwhelmed with the response people gave to his role as many told him that they could relate and draw parallels with it. The actor said, “I slipped into depression when I started with ‘3 Idiots’. I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, ‘Sir, you’ve played this role, and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?’ and I was crushed at that point.”