For Ali Fazal, 2024 Has Turned Out To Be Extraordinary Despite Writers' Strike

"I'm thrilled to be part of Anurag Basu's film 'Metro... In Dino’ and Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life', as well as 'Lahore 1947' and several other projects. It's been a chance to explore a variety of roles in a short time, especially considering ‘Mirzapur’ has been the only long-format show I've deeply engaged with over the past few years,” the actor added. Ali added that as actors, "we love to grow, and the directors I'm working with are pushing me to perform in new and different ways." "I hope the audiences enjoy my performances and the stories I want to tell. On the production front, we're excited to launch ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ globally and find a home for it in India and other territories. We've also announced five other projects with some wonderful creators." "While not all of these projects will have us acting, some will. These are baby steps in shaping our production house, Pushing Buttons Studios. We aim to nurture new talents and ourselves as well," he added.