Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation

Ali spills the beans about his character Guddu Pandit and reveals his favorite sequence from the third season.

Ali Fazal In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’
info_icon

Since the inception of the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, one of the key highlights of the show remains the ever-rising fan following for the character of Guddu Pandit, played by the actor Ali Fazal. Viewers could see how his character grew in terms of personality, wit and maturity, spanning from the first season to now the third. Finally, the wait to watch Guddu Pandit ended after four years on July 5 as the third season of the show premiered globally on Prime Video. To say the least, the actor got a phenomenal response for his work in the third installment. 

Speaking about the role of Guddu Pandit, Ali spills the beans about his character arc and reveals his favorite sequence from the third season. “Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season,” he said. 

He further talked about how audiences could see these transformations in one of his favorite action sequences from the third season. Ali said, “In Season 3, you’ll witness a new level of intense and unique action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat scenes that are a first for ‘Mirzapur’. The coolest sequence we’ve shot is the jail sequence, where  Guddu truly comes into his own, revealing a deeply vulnerable side to himself. It leaves you wondering what lies ahead for him.”

Backed by Excel Media, ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series is streaming now on Prime Video.

