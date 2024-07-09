Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation

Since the inception of the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, one of the key highlights of the show remains the ever-rising fan following for the character of Guddu Pandit, played by the actor Ali Fazal. Viewers could see how his character grew in terms of personality, wit and maturity, spanning from the first season to now the third. Finally, the wait to watch Guddu Pandit ended after four years on July 5 as the third season of the show premiered globally on Prime Video. To say the least, the actor got a phenomenal response for his work in the third installment.