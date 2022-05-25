With his Hollywood debut, ‘The Gray Man’, Dhanush is all ready to go global with his career. The much-anticipated movie will now get a theatrical release ahead of its Netflix launch. It will be shown in US theatres for a week starting July 15th.

‘The Gray Man’ is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who also directed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush are among the cast members, according to a report by India Today.

Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, verified that ‘The Gray Man’ will be released in US theatres for a week beginning July 15. He wrote on Twitter, "#TheGrayMan will be screened in USA Theatres for a week from July 15th before it streams on @netflix from July 22nd.Hope @NetflixIndia partners with @_PVRCinemas for a similar arrangement here in India.. @dhanushkraja @Russo_Brothers (sic).”

#TheGrayMan will be screened in USA Theatres for a week from July 15th before it streams on @netflix from July 22nd..



Hope @NetflixIndia partners with @_PVRCinemas for a similar arrangement here in India.. @dhanushkraja @Russo_Brothers — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2022

‘The Gray Man’ trailer was released on Tuesday, May 24th, ending fans' wait. It shows Gosling as CIA agent Coury Gentry, also known as codename Sierra Six. However, things do not go as planned, and he finds himself on the run, pursued by a former CIA colleague. Evans appears next, followed by Dhanush.

‘The Gray Man’ is about CIA agent Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six. Gentry was formerly a highly accomplished, agency-sanctioned merchant of death before being plucked from a federal jail and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy. But now the tables have turned, and Six is the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA operative on the hunt for him, will go to any length to bring him down. Agent Dani Miranda has his back.

The film will be available on Netflix on July 22.