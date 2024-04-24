'The Fiery Priest 2': Kim Nam-gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung-kyun Set To Reprise Roles, BIBI And Sung Joon Join Cast

Kim Nam-gil is set to reprise his role as the fiery Catholic priest, Kim Hae-il. Despite his outwardly dignified appearance, he has a fiery temper, and he won several accolades for his comedic portrayal. Honey Lee will also return to her role as a corrupt prosecutor Park Kyung-sun, known for her sharp wit, courage, and impressive combat abilities. Meanwhile, Kim Sung-kyun will also transform into his character, Goo Dae-young, who is a clumsy detective in the Violent Crimes Unit.