'The Fiery Priest 2': Kim Nam-gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung-kyun Set To Reprise Roles, BIBI And Sung Joon Join Cast

The second season of 'The Fiery Priest' is set to air in late 2024.

'The Fiery Priest' Cast, BIBI, Sung Joon
The iconic trio – Kim Nam-gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung-kyun – are reprising their roles for the second season of the highly-acclaimed 2019 K-Drama, ‘The Fiery Priest.’

On April 24, it was confirmed that these three stars will be coming back. And they will be joined by BIBI as well as Sung Joon. The story revolves around the mysterious death of an elderly priest, as a former NIS agent-turned-priest sets out to uncover the culprits.

Kim Nam-gil is set to reprise his role as the fiery Catholic priest, Kim Hae-il. Despite his outwardly dignified appearance, he has a fiery temper, and he won several accolades for his comedic portrayal. Honey Lee will also return to her role as a corrupt prosecutor Park Kyung-sun, known for her sharp wit, courage, and impressive combat abilities. Meanwhile, Kim Sung-kyun will also transform into his character, Goo Dae-young, who is a clumsy detective in the Violent Crimes Unit.

In addition to these three, singer BIBI is set to portray Goo Ja-young, a dedicated detective in the Narcotics Unit, sparking anticipation for her acting transformation. Meanwhile, Sung Joon will take on the character of Kim Hong-sik, who is a notorious drug lord who returns to his hometown of Busan to carry out nefarious acts.

A few days ago, a photo posted online, teasing a table read, sparked excitement among fans who have eagerly awaited a new season for five years. Take a look at it:

The Fiery Priest 2 Cast
'The Fiery Priest 2' Cast
Additionally, director Park Bo-ram and screenwriter Park Jae-bum, who collaborated on the first season of the crime-comedy show, are set to return for the second installment. Their previous teamwork led to an impressive nationwide viewership and ended up becoming one of the most popular dramas that aired that year. So, naturally, expectations are high for the upcoming season as well.

The production team passed a statement, “‘The Fiery Priest 2’ will return with greatly upgraded laughter, action, and crime narratives amidst an even wilder background.” Although no official date has been confirmed, the second season is scheduled for release in late 2024.

