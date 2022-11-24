Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Thanksgiving Special: Heartwarming Films And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar To Enjoy A Cosy-Lazy Weekend

Make your Thanksgiving special with the release of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ and more on November 25 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’
‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

As we draw towards year-end with Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, it's time for some great food, great presents, and family jamming. But let’s be honest, the holiday season is incomplete without a hearty binge-watch of shows and movies that are easy-going and feel-good. So, it’s time to put on your favourite hoodie, pyjamas, and a pair of fuzzy socks and sit back with your loved ones to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year.

Scroll through to find a curated list of shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar that you can go marathoning to rejoice in the holiday spirit:

‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

The Bakers are just your average, blended family of 12 navigating a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business: Baker’s Breakfast

‘Sneakerella’

El, an aspiring sneaker designer, finds the courage to dream big after a chance encounter with Kira King, a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts.

‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’

On this festive life day, Rey and BB - 8 embark on an epic adventure across Star Wars history.

‘Raven's Home’

Best friends Raven and Chelsea are together again and raising their three children, Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, and Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’

The cast celebrates the holidays by sharing classic and brand-new holiday music, their holiday favorite memories, and some behind the scene secrets.

‘Better Nate Than Ever’

Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn’t cast in his school play, he sneaks off to the Big Apple, for a once in a lifetime adventure.

Related stories

9 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar To Awaken The Inner Child In You

‘House Of The Dragon’: 5 Similar Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That Will Tide You Over

‘She-Hulk’ To ‘Criminal Justice’ – 5 Legal Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That’re Sure To Keep You Hooked

‘The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse’

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative and the epic legend of its futility.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’

It's time to deck the galaxy! Lights, presents, trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and...Kevin Bacon? In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Thanksgiving Christmas Disney+Hotstar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13