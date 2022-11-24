Thanksgiving Special: Heartwarming Films And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar To Enjoy A Cosy-Lazy Weekend

As we draw towards year-end with Thanksgiving and Christmas around the corner, it's time for some great food, great presents, and family jamming. But let’s be honest, the holiday season is incomplete without a hearty binge-watch of shows and movies that are easy-going and feel-good. So, it’s time to put on your favourite hoodie, pyjamas, and a pair of fuzzy socks and sit back with your loved ones to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year.

Scroll through to find a curated list of shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar that you can go marathoning to rejoice in the holiday spirit:

‘Cheaper By The Dozen’

The Bakers are just your average, blended family of 12 navigating a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business: Baker’s Breakfast

‘Sneakerella’

El, an aspiring sneaker designer, finds the courage to dream big after a chance encounter with Kira King, a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts.

‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’

On this festive life day, Rey and BB - 8 embark on an epic adventure across Star Wars history.

‘Raven's Home’

Best friends Raven and Chelsea are together again and raising their three children, Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, and Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi.

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special’

The cast celebrates the holidays by sharing classic and brand-new holiday music, their holiday favorite memories, and some behind the scene secrets.

‘Better Nate Than Ever’

Thirteen-year-old Nate has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn’t cast in his school play, he sneaks off to the Big Apple, for a once in a lifetime adventure.

‘The Wonderful Autumn Of Mickey Mouse’

In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family's past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative and the epic legend of its futility.

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’

It's time to deck the galaxy! Lights, presents, trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and...Kevin Bacon? In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present.