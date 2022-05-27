Friday, May 27, 2022
Vijay Completes The Hyderabad Shoot Of His 66th Film

The shoot for the much-anticipated film is finally over.

Vijay Completes The Hyderabad Shoot Of His 66th Film
Thalapathy Vijay Pinterest

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 11:11 pm

The much-anticipated film starring Vijay and National Award-Winning Director Vamshi Paidipally is well underway. Produced by National Award-Winning Producers Dil Raju and Shirish under their production business Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has finished a 25-day long schedule with a large cast. 

The film, tentatively titled 'Thalapathy66', boasts an impressive cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the leading heroine. The shot included Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha, who play important roles in the film. With so many performers showing up on the set, it felt like a party every day. 

The film's story was written by the director in collaboration with writers Hari and Ashishor Solomon. The film is being produced on a huge scale with high production values, and well-known craftsmen are handling various crafts to give it a visual grandeur. S. Thaman composes the soundtracks, while Karthick Palani directs the film and KL Praveen edits it. The film's co-producers are Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha. While Nagaraju is taking care of the make-up, Deepali Noor is handling the costumes of the actors. The production designers are Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy. 

'Thalapathy66' is expected to release on Pongal, next year. 

