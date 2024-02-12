'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon had a decent opening on Friday, February 9. The box office collection has witnessed a rise on its first Sunday. On Day 1, the movie earned Rs 6.7 crore nett and saw a jump on Saturday, Day 2, as it collected Rs 9.65 crore. On Sunday, Day 3, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' raked in Rs 10.50 crore nett at the box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. So, the three days nett collection of the sci-fi romantic drama is approximately Rs 27 crore.
The same report stated that it had an overall 24.65% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows had 12.76% occupancy, afternoon shows had 26.62%, evening shows saw an occupancy of 34.53% and night Shows had 24.68%. The worldwide box office collection of the film is Rs 55.10 crore. It is to be noted that has 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has already crossed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical release 'Jersey' and Kriti Sanon's last release, 'Ganapath'.
Advertisement
The biggest advantage of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is that it doesn't have tough competitors currently at the box office. So, it has a great opportunity to perform better. On February 23, two movies are releasing- Yami Gautam's 'Article 360' and Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jamwal starrer 'Crakk'. So, it might face a competition with these two movies.
Advertisement
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', directed by debutant directors, Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, revolves around the story of a robotic scientist (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot (played by Kriti Sanon). It received mixed reviews.
Advertisement
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It also stars eteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.