The same report stated that it had an overall 24.65% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows had 12.76% occupancy, afternoon shows had 26.62%, evening shows saw an occupancy of 34.53% and night Shows had 24.68%. The worldwide box office collection of the film is Rs 55.10 crore. It is to be noted that has 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has already crossed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical release 'Jersey' and Kriti Sanon's last release, 'Ganapath'.