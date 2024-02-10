'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' revolves around the story of a robotic scientist (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot (played by Kriti Sanon). The full form of her name is “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation''. It is a movie on comedy of errors. Though the concept is fresh and there was a lot of buzz before the release, yet it couldn't strike a chord among the critics as well as audiences. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' received mixed reviews.