'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon hit the screens on February 9. It opened to a decent number on Day 1 at the box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the sci-fi romantic drama earned Rs 6.50 crore nett, as per early estimates. The same portal also stated that the film had 8.80% occupancy in the morning shows and night shows had the highest occupancy of around 25.46%. 'TBMAUJ' had an overall 14.92% Hindi occupancy on Friday.
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' revolves around the story of a robotic scientist (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot (played by Kriti Sanon). The full form of her name is “Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation''. It is a movie on comedy of errors. Though the concept is fresh and there was a lot of buzz before the release, yet it couldn't strike a chord among the critics as well as audiences. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' received mixed reviews.
The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. It has been directed by debut directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia play pivotal rolesin the film. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' marks Kriti and Shahid's first collaboration.
Earlier, trade experts said that the film might have advantage of the Valentine's Day week. Girish Johar said, ''If the word of mouth is good then it can build up on Saturday or Sunday also''.
'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' clashed with Rajinikanth starrer 'Lal Salaam' but its collection is less than the former. The film only collected Rs 4.3 crore net in India.