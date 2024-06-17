Television

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'

Pratiksha Honmukhe has reacted to rumours of her dating Shehzada Dhami. After her exit from YRKKH, she will be next seen in 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye.'

Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shehzada Dhami
After getting ousted from Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, multiple rumours circulated about her exit from the show. Many rumours alleged that she had started dating her co-star, Shehzada Dhami, which led to her exit. However, in a recent report, Honmukhe has quashed the rumours of her dating Dhami. She mentioned that they are good friends.

In a conversation with Times Now/Telly Talk India, Pratiksha Honmukhe opened up about reports which claimed that she was dating Shehzada Dhami. She refuted the rumours and said that Dhami was her first friend on the sets. She said, “Nahi, hum toh ek dusre ko date kar hi nahi rahe the. We are still good friends aur humesha good friends hi rahenge. I don’t know logon ne yeh kya soch liya. Just because woh mera pehla show tha, toh wahan par jo sabse pehle mera dost bana tha woh Shehzada hi tha.” (Translation: No, we were not dating each other. We are still good friends and will always remain good friends. I don't know what people thought about this. Just because that was my first show, the person who became my first friend there was Shehzada)

The actor lauded Dhami for her making her feel comfortable and at ease on her first show – ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She continued, “So the way, he helped me, the way he was with me, uss wajah se humari ek bond ban gayi thi. Aap kisi ke saath jyada comfortable ho toh woh bond ban jati hai, iska matlab yeh nahi hai ki aap uske saath ho. So main yahi kehna chahungi ki hum dost the aur dost hai. Iske alawa aur kuch bhi nahi hai.” (Translation: So, the way he helped me, the way he was with me, because of that a bond was formed between us. If you are more comfortable with someone then a bond is formed, but it does not mean that you are with that person. So, I would like to say that we were friends, and we are friends. There is nothing else besides this.)

In the same conversation, she mentioned that she wants to put the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ chapter behind her. Honmukhe has bagged a new show – ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gayye’. She will be sharing the screen with Sriti Jha and Hemang Kavi.

