Deepali Pansare Has THIS To Say About Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Row

Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become the talk of the town after the producer removed two lead actors from the show. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were recently removed from the show because of their unprofessional behaviour and their underperformance. Some reports also mentioned that they were dating and their off-screen romance also impacted their work. A lot of celebrities have commented on this matter. The recent celebrity to talk about this is Deepali Pansare.