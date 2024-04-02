Deepali Pansare Has THIS To Say About Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Row

Rajan Shahi’s ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become the talk of the town after the producer removed two lead actors from the show. Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were recently removed from the show because of their unprofessional behaviour and their underperformance. Some reports also mentioned that they were dating and their off-screen romance also impacted their work. A lot of celebrities have commented on this matter. The recent celebrity to talk about this is Deepali Pansare.
In a recent conversation with ETimes TV, Deepali Pansare talked about the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She talked about how actors need to maintain a certain dignity on the sets. Pansare said, “Actors must keep their professional and personal life separate. That shouldn’t come to sets.”
The actor continued, “If you are working for 12 hours, then punctuality, good performance, and hard work are really important. One cannot have biases between senior actors or newcomers. I wouldn't want to comment on what recently happened, as I wasn't on the show's sets and didn't know what actually happened there.” Dhami has now been replaced by Rohit Purohit, while Honmukhe has been replaced by Garvita Sadhwani.
Pansare has been working on television for almost two decades now. With her versatile roles and smart choices, she has managed to carve a niche for herself. The actor has worked in numerous hit serials like ‘Hum Ladkiyan’, ‘Shakuntala’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’, and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ to state a few.
The actor will be next seen in ‘Jhanak’ where she will be playing the role of Mrinalini.