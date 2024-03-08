The news of Dolly Sohi’s death has shocked fans even more because her sister, Amandeep Sohi, had also passed away. The news of her death comes hours after the family confirmed Amandeep’s death. In a statement shared by the Sohi family to The Indian Express, the family expressed their sadness. The statement said, “We are devastated. Dolly passed away around 4 am this morning. Both Dolly and Amandeep were admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. Amandeep passed away yesterday and now Dolly.”