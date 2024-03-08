Dolly Sohi, recently seen in ‘Jhanak’ playing the role of Srishti Vinayak Mukherjee, has passed away. The news of her death has sent shockwaves in the industry. The 48-year-old actor was battling cervical cancer. Her family shared the news of her death with her fans.
The news of Dolly Sohi’s death has shocked fans even more because her sister, Amandeep Sohi, had also passed away. The news of her death comes hours after the family confirmed Amandeep’s death. In a statement shared by the Sohi family to The Indian Express, the family expressed their sadness. The statement said, “We are devastated. Dolly passed away around 4 am this morning. Both Dolly and Amandeep were admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. Amandeep passed away yesterday and now Dolly.”
Dolly and Amandeep’s brother, Manu, revealed that Amandeep had passed away on March 7 after she was diagnosed with jaundice. In a conversation with ETimes, he talked about Amandeep’s death. He said, “Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctor for details.”
Dolly had earlier left ‘Jhanak’ citing health issues. She was also part of hit television serials like ‘Bhabhi’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’, and ‘Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani’. She made her debut in ‘Kalash’ where she played the role of Rano. The show was on air from 2000-2003. Amandeep was immensely popular for her appearance in ‘Badtameez Dil.’
The family revealed that Dolly’s funeral will be held on Friday afternoon. The actor is survived by her daughter. May her soul rest in peace.