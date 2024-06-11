With a career spanning over 30 years, Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular actors on television. Throughout her career, she has portrayed many roles, but she continues to be remembered for her antagonistic role as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay.’ In a recent interview, she spoke about how because of the success of Komolika she has been typecast in the industry. She mentioned how she feels disheartened when filmmakers see her as the negative character.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Urvashi Dholakia mentioned how she feels sad when filmmakers refuse to see her beyond Komolika. She said, “Everyone still calls me Komolika. Just because one thing has become so powerful, it’s wrong to think I can’t do anything else. Where is the creativity of the producers and creative directors when they can’t think of me beyond that one role?”
She mentioned how she is looking for better roles where she can show off her acting prowess. The actor added, “I keep coming and going because something has to come my way which is more exciting than what I actually get. I can’t do the same monotonous thing again and again. I have been typecast so much. It’s like saying Rekha ne Umraao Jaan kiya toh bas that is it, that is the peak of everything. No, it doesn’t stop there!”
Dholakia said that she is thankful for the recognition she received as Komolika, but she wants to be known for her other work too. Apart from ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’, the actor has starred in popular television shows like ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Naagin 6’, and ‘Comedy Circus’ to name a few. She was recently seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11.’