She mentioned how she is looking for better roles where she can show off her acting prowess. The actor added, “I keep coming and going because something has to come my way which is more exciting than what I actually get. I can’t do the same monotonous thing again and again. I have been typecast so much. It’s like saying Rekha ne Umraao Jaan kiya toh bas that is it, that is the peak of everything. No, it doesn’t stop there!”