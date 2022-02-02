Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Urvashi Dholakia, Sudhaa Chandran To Work With Tejasswi Prakash On 'Naagin 6'

While Sudhaa Chandran returns to the Naagin franchise after Season 3, Urvashi Dholakia returns to television after a four-year break.

Urvashi Dholakia, Tejasswi Prakash and Sudhaa Chandran Instagram

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 12:48 pm

The sixth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's most popular fantasy-fiction franchise on Indian television, 'Naagin,' was just unveiled. Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 15,' has been cast as the lead in 'Naagin 6.' The snake queen 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' will go to great lengths to defeat the show's most formidable foe in the show's history. 

Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, who have previously appeared in the franchise, will join Prakash on the show.

While Chandran returns to the Naagin series with the character of Seema (mother of the male protagonist) after Season 3, Dholakia returns to television after a four-year break.

According to a report by News 18, keen to undertake the part of Seema, Chandran said, “Working with Ekta Kapoor and COLORS once again after Naagin 3 is like a homecoming for me. I will be playing Seema’s character in this season, she is fierce and quite a matriarch who everyone fears. Although she appears unapproachable, she has a soft side to her as well. It feels great coming back in Naagin with a completely different and new concept, which promises to keep the audience hooked up. I am sure this season, like all the previous seasons, will receive all the love and support."

Dholakia who returns to television said, “I am delighted to return to fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi in Ekta Kapoor and COLORS’ new season of Naagin."

Speaking about her character she adds, “Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband. I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her characters evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers.”

