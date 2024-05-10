'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Operated More Than 10 Bank Accounts Before Disappearance: Reports

It has been more than two weeks since Gurucharan Singh, more popularly known as Sodhi from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ went missing, and there’s been little news regarding his whereabouts. Now, a recent report sheds light on his financial affairs, revealing that he managed several bank accounts.
As per reports from various publications, police sources allege that the 50-year-old actor, who purportedly faced significant financial strain, regularly used credit cards. It’s reported that he managed multiple bank accounts for his financial transactions. Authorities have discovered that he operated over ten bank accounts. Following the Delhi Police investigation, the Special Cell has initiated a simultaneous probe into the matter.
Reportedly, he withdrew cash and used credit cards to settle balances from one card to another. Sources revealed that Singh had withdrawn ₹14,000 from an ATM, but there has been no other information available since that transaction.
Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22 from Delhi, which prompted his father to file a missing person report at Palam Police Station in Delhi. According to NDTV, Delhi Police’s preliminary investigation suggests that he was on the verge of marriage and grappling with financial difficulties. Additionally, it was discovered that Gurucharan withdrew ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi.
In a recent interview with Times of India, Gurucharan's father, Hargit Singh, mentioned that the family is eagerly awaiting updates from the police. He said, “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bohot pareshaan hain (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hai (We are awaiting his return).”
Despite concerted efforts, the actor has yet to reach Mumbai, where he earns his livelihood, nor has he returned home. His phone remains unreachable, deepening the concerns of his family.