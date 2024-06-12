Television

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside

Nidhi Bhanushali is set to make her comeback to the screens. She will be next seen in TVF's 'Sisterhood.'

Instagram
Nidhi Bhanushali in 'Sisterhood' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Best known for playing the role of Sonu Bhide in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Nidhi Bhanushali is set to mark her comeback to the screens. The popular television actor was a part of the show from 2012 to 2017. She took a hiatus from the screen after she quit the show. Bhanushali will be seen in TVF’s ‘Sisterhood’ next, and she took to her Instagram to share this news with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Nidhi Bhanushali shared the poster of her new show – ‘Sisterhood.’ The poster showed her in a khaki school uniform and a tie. She will be sharing the screen with Anvesha Vij, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Nitya Mathur. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Iss school gang ki dosti sirf friendship nahi...SISTERHOOD hai #Sisterhood trailer releasing tomorrow stay tuned.”

Take a look at the poster of ‘Sisterhood’ here.

The poster has fetched over 28K likes. Fans took to the comments to mention how excited they are to see Bhanushali gracing the screens once again. One fan said, “So good to see you on screen after so long, I'm all up for it!” A second fan mentioned, “Congratulations!!! Looking forward to seeing this soon!” A third fan wrote, “OMG Nidhi back on screen!! It's been SO SO long! Looking forward to this x All the best.”

Bhanushali will be seen playing the role of Gargee in ‘Sisterhood.’ Speaking about her role Filmibeat quoted the actor saying, “Bringing Gargee to life in ‘Sisterhood’ has been a fulfilling experience. Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms. Portraying Gargee has been both challenging and rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences across India to join her on this emotional rollercoaster only on Amazon miniTV.”

‘Sisterhood’ will be available to stream on Amazon miniTV from June 13 onwards.

