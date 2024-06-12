Bhanushali will be seen playing the role of Gargee in ‘Sisterhood.’ Speaking about her role Filmibeat quoted the actor saying, “Bringing Gargee to life in ‘Sisterhood’ has been a fulfilling experience. Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms. Portraying Gargee has been both challenging and rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences across India to join her on this emotional rollercoaster only on Amazon miniTV.”