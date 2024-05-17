The teaser of ‘Powder’ has bit off more than it could chew. From the looks of it, the film has potential. But in the teaser, itself, they have introduced many characters and not revealed anything about the film. This mystery is just not enough to sustain itself. However, with young faces, the story might have an element of freshness that could appeal to the audience. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Just amazing, editing, cinematography, teaser cut, and that repetitive Dialogues crazy one entire cast is superb. Eagerly waiting to watch the full product on July 12th.” A second fan wrote, “Crazy teaser and crazy editing... this movie must win.” A third fan wrote, “Looks interesting. All the best team.”