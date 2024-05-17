South Cinema

'Powder' Teaser Review: KRG And TVF Collaborate To Produce This Fresh Youth-Centric Laughter Riot

The teaser of 'Powder' is here. The film is set to release on July 12.

A still from 'Powder' Photo: YouTube
KRG and TVF have collaborated to produce a Kannada comedy film, ‘Powder’, that is set to resonate with the youth. This marks TVF’s first venture into films after they backed some of the most loved shows in Hindi. The makers recently released the teaser of ‘Powder’ and it has started trending on all social media platforms.

The teaser of ‘Powder’ gives a glimpse of the laughter riot that the makers of the film have planned. The teaser takes you into the lives of youngsters who have lofty aspirations. To fulfill their ambitions, all of them find ways to make money quickly and this leads them to a path filled with obstacles. Amidst this, there is a mysterious ‘powder’ that forms the crux of the story. This mysterious object is in high demand among the characters.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Powder’ here.

The teaser of ‘Powder’ has bit off more than it could chew. From the looks of it, the film has potential. But in the teaser, itself, they have introduced many characters and not revealed anything about the film. This mystery is just not enough to sustain itself. However, with young faces, the story might have an element of freshness that could appeal to the audience. Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “Just amazing, editing, cinematography, teaser cut, and that repetitive Dialogues crazy one entire cast is superb. Eagerly waiting to watch the full product on July 12th.” A second fan wrote, “Crazy teaser and crazy editing... this movie must win.” A third fan wrote, “Looks interesting. All the best team.”

Directed by Janardhan Chikkanna, ‘Powder’ stars Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Rangayana Raghu, Anirudh Acharya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Ravishankar Gowda, Nagabhushan, Huli Karthik, Bharath GB, Chu Khoy Sheng in key roles. The movie is set to release on July 12.

