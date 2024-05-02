Art & Entertainment

TVF’s ‘Panchayat 3’ Ft. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta To Drop On Prime Video On THIS date; Netizens React

‘Panchayat Season 3’ will star Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav among others in key roles.

Poster Of TVF’s ‘Panchayat 3’
For the past couple of days, Prime Video has been building up the excitement ahead of the much-awaited comedy web series ‘Panchayat Season 3’. Finally, on Thursday, the makers shared the premiere date of the show, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles. Created by The Viral Fever, ‘Panchayat S3’ is all set to release on May 28. Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show is written by Chandan Kumar.  

Sharing the poster, Amazon Prime captioned it as, “you moved the laukis, we unlocked your reward!” Fans were quick to react in the comment section. While one user expressed his excitement and wrote, “Finally the release date of S3 is here… Feels like a dream,” another commented, “Finally the wait is over.”

Earlier, Prime Video made the fans excited regarding the launch date for ‘Panchayat S3’ in classic Phulera style with an engaging online harvest festival on http://www.panchayat3date.com. Fans were asked to pluck virtual laukis to uncover the release date. Over three days, nearly one million fans participated, and finally unveiled the series launch date.

Speaking on the show’s release, Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever, said, “We are excited to bring another season of laughter and warmth to our audiences with Panchayat S3. This season, audiences can anticipate even more hilarious antics and heartfelt moments as our characters dive deeper into the quirks and complexities of life in Phulera.”

Coming to the show, it follows the journey of an engineering graduate, who deals with the challenges of his low-paying job as the secretary of a Gram Panchayat in the secluded village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Now ‘Panchayat Season 3’ promises to be full of laughter, warmth and a heartwarming story.

