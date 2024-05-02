TVF’s ‘Panchayat 3’ Ft. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta To Drop On Prime Video On THIS date; Netizens React

For the past couple of days, Prime Video has been building up the excitement ahead of the much-awaited comedy web series ‘Panchayat Season 3’. Finally, on Thursday, the makers shared the premiere date of the show, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles. Created by The Viral Fever, ‘Panchayat S3’ is all set to release on May 28. Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the show is written by Chandan Kumar.