In a conversation with ETimes, Sachin Shroff talked about how Asit Modi and the cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ were welcoming toward him. He revealed how Modi made him comfortable and asked him to play the role of Taarak Mehta in his style. He said, “He told me that you don’t need to worry, and you portray the character as you wish to in your style. We are going to bring in strong topics, our system will be the same. You perform in your own style, and I did the same thing.”