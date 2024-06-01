Television

Sachin Shroff Has THIS To Say On Being Compared To Shailesh Lodha In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Sachin Shroff opened up about being compared to Shailesh Lodha for his role as Taarak Mehta in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' He also revealed that Bobby Deol had encouraged him to take up the role.

Instagram
Shailesh Lodha, Sachin Shroff Photo: Instagram
info_icon

One of the most loved shows on Indian television, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has gone through major changes in terms of its cast over the years. When Sachin Shroff replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the show, fans were apprehensive. But the actor proved his prowess and became a favourite among the loyal fans of the show. In a recent interview, Shroff opened up about getting compared with Lodha for the role. He mentioned how the comparisons don’t affect him.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sachin Shroff talked about how Asit Modi and the cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ were welcoming toward him. He revealed how Modi made him comfortable and asked him to play the role of Taarak Mehta in his style. He said, “He told me that you don’t need to worry, and you portray the character as you wish to in your style. We are going to bring in strong topics, our system will be the same. You perform in your own style, and I did the same thing.”

Shroff also talked about how he was compared to Lodha while he played the role. He mentioned how the comparisons don’t bother him. He continued, “Comparisons never bother or affect me. Every actor who has been part of Taarak Mehta has done justice. Shailesh Lodha ji has done thorough justice with the role of Taarak. Whenever there are comparisons, I’m fine with it. I feel comparisons should always happen because woh agar nahi honge toh dusra actor aur zyaada mehnat kaise karega.”

In the same interview, Shroff also revealed that it was his ‘Aashram’ co-star Bobby Deol who had encouraged him to take up the role of Taarak Mehta. The actor has worked in some of the most popular television serials, such as ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, and ‘Anudamini’ to name a few.  

