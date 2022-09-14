Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Sachin Shroff Makes Grand Entry On The Show, Fans Miss Shailesh Lodha

Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta in the long running series. However, fans are not happy with the decision.

Sachin Shroff has replaces Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta
Sachin Shroff has replaces Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta Youtube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 1:02 pm

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the long-running TV series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', quit the show recently. Reportedly, it was due to his differences with the makers and he was unable to explore more opportunities. Now Sachin Shroff, known for shows like 'C.I.D.', 'Naam Gum Jaayega', 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Naaginn', has replaced him on the show.

In fact, Sachin made his grand entry on the show on Tuesday during the Ganpati episode. His introduction on the series was posted on the show’s YouTube channel.

However, fans seem to be unhappy with the replacement. While one user commented, “Shailesh Lodha is an actual writer and poet, the role of Taarak Mehta suited him best,” another wrote, “Without Shailesh Sir, this show is nothing.”

Check out the comments here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sachin Shroff revealed that he is “feeling the pressure” of stepping into Shailesh’s shoes. "I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. Jis Tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi (The way sugar dissolves in water as per taste) I will try my best to do justice to the role. I just want to request everyone to keep continuing to love our show and shower their blessings. I would say not just this character but whenever I step out for work, I am always a little nervous and anxious about my work. Every actor has that pressure to do good,” he told ETimes.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) is based on the weekly column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta’. The sitcom premiered on July 28, 2008, and airs on Sony SAB.

Related stories

'Taarak Mehta' Producer Says Sachin Shroff Best As Shailesh Lodha's Replacement

Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Five Longest-Running Shows That Still Keep Viewers Hooked To Their TV

Palak Sindhwani On 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Completing 3,500 Episodes

Tags

Art & Entertainment Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sachin Shroff Shailesh Lodha Asit Modi Dilip Joshi Taarak Mehta TMKOC Television Show Indian Television Industry Indian Television Actors Television Personality Sachin Shroff Shailesh Lodha New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Pinocchio’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Tom Hanks’ Film Is Fun For Kids, Yet Is Pulled Down By A Sloppy Script

‘Pinocchio’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Tom Hanks’ Film Is Fun For Kids, Yet Is Pulled Down By A Sloppy Script

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League