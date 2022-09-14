‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Sachin Shroff Makes Grand Entry On The Show, Fans Miss Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha, who played Taarak Mehta in the long-running TV series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', quit the show recently. Reportedly, it was due to his differences with the makers and he was unable to explore more opportunities. Now Sachin Shroff, known for shows like 'C.I.D.', 'Naam Gum Jaayega', 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Naaginn', has replaced him on the show.

In fact, Sachin made his grand entry on the show on Tuesday during the Ganpati episode. His introduction on the series was posted on the show’s YouTube channel.

However, fans seem to be unhappy with the replacement. While one user commented, “Shailesh Lodha is an actual writer and poet, the role of Taarak Mehta suited him best,” another wrote, “Without Shailesh Sir, this show is nothing.”

Check out the comments here:

#TMKOC

My reaction when I saw new mehta saheb😮 pic.twitter.com/zrQ83vxVSg — INDIAN BATMAN 🇮🇳 (@SANTANU32732174) September 13, 2022

#TMKOC

Seeing new episodes of Tmkoc be like pic.twitter.com/l956w2vjYx — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) September 13, 2022

What kind of editing is this @TMKOC_NTF ? Disgusting! You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again on the same time slot. #TMKOC pic.twitter.com/lOeHe72nWX — Ansh Saxena (@anshh_saxenaa) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Sachin Shroff revealed that he is “feeling the pressure” of stepping into Shailesh’s shoes. "I will try my best to fit into the shoes of this famous character of Taarak Mehta. Jis Tarah se paani mein shakar ghul jaata hai swaad anusar waise hi (The way sugar dissolves in water as per taste) I will try my best to do justice to the role. I just want to request everyone to keep continuing to love our show and shower their blessings. I would say not just this character but whenever I step out for work, I am always a little nervous and anxious about my work. Every actor has that pressure to do good,” he told ETimes.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) is based on the weekly column ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Taarak Mehta’. The sitcom premiered on July 28, 2008, and airs on Sony SAB.