Actress Shivangi Joshi has been grabbing the headlines currently for her dating rumours with 'Barsatein' co-star Kushal Tandon. Both have already addressed the dating rumours. She was once again asked to react to the rumours at a recent event but her statement was misinterpreted by some people. Shivangi has expressed her disappointment on it.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shivangi shared a note where she wrote that she is very disappointed by a group of people for ''misconstruing'' her words and ''misinterpreting'' them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumours going around to which I said, ‘That’s what rumours are for, right? They come and go.’ Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me.“
The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor further said, “I’ve always kept my personal life private and refrained from talking about it in open forums.'' She also requested everyone to respect her privacy. ''When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone’s generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human. I respect everyone and I expect the same in return,'' she concluded her post.
Earlier, while reacting to the engagement reports with Kushal, Shivangi shared a cryptic post that read, "I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew (sic)."
Kushal too denied the rumours and wrote on Instagram, "Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa ?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun (sic) (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?)''