Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shivangi shared a note where she wrote that she is very disappointed by a group of people for ''misconstruing'' her words and ''misinterpreting'' them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumours going around to which I said, ‘That’s what rumours are for, right? They come and go.’ Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me.“