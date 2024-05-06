The comedian said that they never wanted to hurt anyone. He mentioned how they respect industry seniors and veterans, as they are all from the same industry. He added, “The intention is never to hurt anyone. In fact, we want to do the opposite. We all are from the same field and have such huge respect for our seniors and icons. The acts are done with a good heart. We are usually cautious that they don’t hurt anyone. But now, going forward we will be extra cautious about it to ensure no one feels bad because of us.”