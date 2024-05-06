Recently Karan Johar took to his Instagram to express how disappointed he was after he saw comedian Kettan Singh mimicking him on ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge.’ The actor called out the mimicry for being in poor taste. While Kettan has apologized and has issued a heartfelt apology, comedian Paritosh Tripathi (who is also a part of the show) has also addressed the matter.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Paritosh Tripathi said that the comedians on ‘Madness Machayenge’ did not mean to offend anyone. They wanted to make people laugh. He addressed the Karan Johar-Kettan Singh row and said how Singh is a fan of Johar. He mentioned that people mimic those whom they admire.
Tripathi said, “Kettan is such a big fan of Karan sir. When someone does mimicry of someone, it shows how that person admires the other person… It shows how they notice every detail, emotion, and action of the person. With the show, we don’t want to offend anyone or want people to get the perception that we are hurting others.”
The comedian said that they never wanted to hurt anyone. He mentioned how they respect industry seniors and veterans, as they are all from the same industry. He added, “The intention is never to hurt anyone. In fact, we want to do the opposite. We all are from the same field and have such huge respect for our seniors and icons. The acts are done with a good heart. We are usually cautious that they don’t hurt anyone. But now, going forward we will be extra cautious about it to ensure no one feels bad because of us.”
After seeing the promo of ‘Madness Machayenge’ where Singh mimicked Johar from ‘Koffee With Karan’, the director took to his Instagram and expressed his disappointment. He said, “I was sitting and watching television with my mom… and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste.”
On the work front, the director recently bankrolled Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan.’